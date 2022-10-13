UrduPoint.com

Umar Khan Aka UKHANO’s Story Is Creating Quite A Stir Online

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022

At the starting of autumn, the bars are raising high as UKHANO is seen in his Instagram story sharing his experience of stability check while riding a horse. He mentioned “world’s first front camera with 60MP OIS & EIS”

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 OCT, 2022) At the starting of autumn, the bars are raising high as UKHANO is seen in his Instagram story sharing his experience of stability check while riding a horse. He mentioned “world’s first front camera with 60MP OIS & EIS”. UKHANO tagged Infinix Pakistan in his story a brand known for pioneering in a lot of innovative technologies such as world’s first 60MP OIS front camera in upcoming Zero 20 and 60X periscope zoom for moon photography in Zero X Pro from last year.

In a short story video UKHANO is seen riding a horse and shooting with other hand. The claim made by one of the top YouTube content crerators of Pakistan has left all the tech fraternity in amaze.

Top tech geeks from across Pakistan are also seen excited to get their hands on the mentioned phone. Tech KOLs started tagging Infinix and asking “where is mine?”. We are pretty sure that they will be testing out the product to it’s fullest and sharing their experience.

It is also rumored that Infinix a leading smartphone brand is working with UKHANO, RHS and Art by Wasif on some amazing project probably shot in northern areas of Pakistan for their upcoming Zero 20. Stay tuned to get more updates.

