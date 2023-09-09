Umar Saif asks companies to invest in Pakistani startups

(@Abdulla99267510)

The caretaker IT minister emphasizes Pakistan's advantageous time zone and the availability of world-class IT professionals.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2023) Federal Minister for Information Technology Umar Saif on Saturday called for increased investment in Pakistan's burgeoning startup ecosystem, underlining the government's commitment to creating a supportive environment and reducing associated risks.

Minister Umar Saif highlighted the government's proactive measures to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation. The caretaker government is actively working on digitization initiatives and plans to train 200,000 IT professionals nationwide.

The caretaker minister made these remarks while addressing an event in Islamabad on Saturday.

Saif underscored the significance of Pakistan's youth, noting that they constitute the world's second-largest online workforce. The government is dedicated to streamlining payment processes for these talented individuals and has announced the removal of restrictions on Dollar transactions within the IT industry.

The interim government is focused on eliminating barriers to industry growth.

In a previous announcement, Caretaker IT Minister Dr. Umar Saif confirmed the federal government's plans to bring prominent payment platforms such as PayPal and Stripe to Pakistan. The government is also planning to establish co-working spaces tailored to the needs of freelancers.

After a meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Minister Dr. Umar Saif received approval for a comprehensive project aimed at boosting the IT industry.

Dr. Saif expressed optimism that by removing existing obstacles, Pakistan's IT exports could potentially reach $10 billion. The Prime Minister instructed relevant authorities, including finance, commerce, energy, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), to engage in consultations to facilitate this growth.