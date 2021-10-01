UrduPoint.com

UN Can Offer Convening Power To Find Balance Amid Growing Satellite Launches - Space Chief

Fri 01st October 2021

UN Can Offer Convening Power to Find Balance Amid Growing Satellite Launches - Space Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The United Nations can offer its convening power to bring all relevant parties to the table in order to find the needed balance in the wake of increasing numbers of launched satellites, UN Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) Director, Simonetta Di Pippo, told Sputnik.

"Clearly, the number of players in the space sector is increasing, the number of satellites launched is increasing," Di Pippo said. "We need to have all the relevant actors around the table in order to be able to find the right balance. This discussion can only be done on a multilateral level. Clearly, we can offer the convening power of the UN, where we are able to put together all the players and have all the stakeholders talking and presenting their ideas, their requirements, their needs, so that member states can find the best possible solutions."

Di Pippo said amid plans of some countries to launch constellations with thousands of satellites, the United Nations is really working hard with different initiatives to try to have players conducting operations more responsibly in line with the existing rules so that they can try to mitigate and to reduce drastically the production of debris.

The UN advocates for the so-called rules of the orbit which need to be negotiated at the international level, she added.

Di Pippo also said the number of registered and launched satellites differ because some countries do not have national registration systems in place.

The number of satellites orbiting the Earth will increase from 2,000 to 50,000 in the next 15 years, Andrey Tsvetkov, the head of an engineering center at Central Research Institute for Machine Building, a part of the national space corporation Roscosmos, said in May.

Russia is currently creating its multi-satellite orbital group Sfera, which will rival the existing OneWeb and Starlink constellations of communication satellites, developed in the United Kingdom and the United States, respectively.

