UN Chief, German Chancellor Stress Need For Common Standards For Global Internet

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) UN Secretary-General Anthonio Guterres and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking at the opening of the Internet Governance Forum, noted the importance of introducing common standards for worldwide network connectivity in order to avoid restrictions on freedom of speech.

The Internet Governance Forum opened in Berlin on Tuesday. The event focuses on global network regulation, restrictions on the dissemination of information, as well as challenges to free speech and risks for Internet companies.

"We must act multilaterally. It is important for us to understand what constitutes the value of a free internet. We would have achieved a lot if we had reached an agreement on international standards and a worldwide Internet connection, even within the G20 framework," Merkel said.

She also noted the need for universal dialogue and a multilateral approach, emphasizing that Germany, under the auspices of the United Nations, was ready to formulate a new global Internet policy.

Guterres, in turn, noted that the Internet can be used for abuse, pointing specifically to social networks and how they affect people.

"My belief is that the internet can be a powerful force for good, but we are seeing also that it is a tool that can easily be put to nefarious use," he said.

The UN must pay attention to Internet governance, and work together with businesses, politicians and civil society to that end, Guterres continued, and all parties must agree on basic principles in order to implement appropriate legislation in their countries.

"I will soon appoint a technology envoy to work with governments, industry and civil society to help advance international frameworks," Guterres said.

Pyotr Lidov, director of communications at Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, who also spoke at the forum, said he believed that online platforms should adhere to a system of complete transparency in working with personal data and saw the need to introduce a special tax that would fund a mechanism that would control the activities of these platforms.

