UN Committee on Peaceful Uses of Outer Space Membership Grew 30% in 7 years - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The membership of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) has grown by 32 percent in the last seven years, UN Office for Outer Space Affairs Director, Simonetta Di Pippo, told Sputnik.

"Currently, we have 95 Member States, with five additional applications presented this year. So, we are getting to 100 soon," Di Pippo said. "Also, we have permanent observers, which are reaching 45 at the end of this year, which doubles the number of permanent observers in the last few years. So, this means that the committee has increased its membership by 32% in the last seven years."

Di Pippo explained that such an increase means that international space law and the regulatory framework is becoming more important for an increasing number of countries. However, she also said they are far away from having reached out to all 193 UN member states.

Di Pippo stressed the importance of the Outer Space Treaty, a foundational and visionary document, which complements all the treaties they are dealing with. The UN space chief said the committee has been focused on topics like space resources and space traffic management, among others.

"So, I'm quite confident that we're going in the right direction," she said.

As more private companies are venturing into space, the debate has been ongoing in media whether the Outer Space Treaty is addressing commercial activities properly. The OST bans the national appropriation of space resources but fails to mention whether a business can claim property rights.

The OST entered into force in 1967 and has since served as a backbone of international space law.