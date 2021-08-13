UN Experts Call for Regulation of Sale of 'Life Threatening' Surveillance Tech - OHCHR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) A group of UN human rights experts have called on governments to place an embargo on the sale of surveillance technology until legislating to make their use compatible with international human rights standards, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Thursday.

The UN expert statement comes after a spyware scandal involving Israeli firm NSO Group, whose Pegasus spyware was used by its government-affiliated clients to spy on the phones of politicians, journalists, civil activists and other non-criminal individuals around the world, as exposed by a group of prominent media outlets and rights organizations in July.

"UN human rights experts today called on all States to impose a global moratorium on the sale and transfer of surveillance technology until they have put in place robust regulations that guarantee its use in compliance with international human rights standards," the OHCHR said.

The experts said that sophisticated surveillance technology must not be allowed to operate as a "human rights-free zone.

" Pegasus can switch on a phone's camera or microphone and harvest its data. Such highly intrusive tools are being used not only to monitor human rights defenders, journalists and political opponents, but also to intimidate and silence them, the experts said.

UN experts called on Israel, in particular, to disclose what steps it took to ensure that NSO Group's activities did not contravene its human rights obligations, as well as on the company itself to disclose whether it had ever conducted any meaningful due diligence on compliance with international human rights regulations.

NSO Group has rejected all allegations, insisting that it sold Pegasus only to governments to fight terrorists and criminals. The media exposé, on the other hand, compiled a list of more than 50,000 targets whose phones were hacked that included at least 600 politicians, 180 journalists, 85 human rights activists, and 65 business people.