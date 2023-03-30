UN Finds ChatGPT 'Worrying', Cautions Companies On Released Information - Spokesperson

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres finds ChatGPT worrying and urges companies to behave responsibly, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres finds ChatGPT worrying and urges companies to behave responsibly, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"It is very worrying. This artificial intelligence technology can have huge amounts of benefits: in education, in science but companies need to be responsible on how the information will be released," Dujarric told a briefing.

Information can be misused, he added.

On March 25, personal user data of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, was compromised because of a bug, which was later discovered by chatbot developer OpenAI.

In total, around 1.2 percent of ChatGPT subscribers were affected by the data leak, the company said, adding that the figure is "extremely low."

ChatGPT gained popularity after its launch in November 2022, acquiring its first million users in less than a week. In late January, microsoft said it would invest "billions of Dollars" in OpenAI. Earlier in March, OpenAI introduced a new multimodal AI model, GPT-4, capable of recognizing both text and images, as well as solving complex problems with greater accuracy.