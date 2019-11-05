UrduPoint.com
UN First Committee Adopts 3 Russia-Drafted Resolutions to Prevent Arms Race in Space

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The United Nations General Assembly First Committee on Tuesday adopted three resolutions drafted by Russia to prevent an arms race in outer space.

The resolutions - "Further Practical Measures for the Prevention of an Arms Race in Outer Space," "No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space" and "Transparency and Confidence-Building Measures in Outer Space" - received 124, 166 and 166 votes in favor, respectively.

The text of the first resolution urges the international community to continue undertaking efforts to maintain peace and improve security in the world and avoid a conflict in space.

The resolution also asks member states to take into account the work of the UN Group of Governmental Experts on Transparency and Confidence-Building Measures in Outer Space Activities. The group has advocated further political action to avoid an arms race and particularly during future negotiations at the Conference on Disarmament.

The United States and Israel are the only two countries that voted against all three resolutions.

Estonia, France, Georgia, Haiti, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Ukraine and the United Kingdom did not support the second resolution.

