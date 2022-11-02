UrduPoint.com

UN First Committee On Disarmament Adopts 3 Russian Resolutions On Outer Space - Vorontsov

Daniyal Sohail Published November 02, 2022 | 02:10 AM

UN First Committee on Disarmament Adopts 3 Russian Resolutions on Outer Space - Vorontsov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The UN First Committee on Disarmament on Tuesday adopted three resolutions submitted by Russia on activities in outer space, Russia's deputy representative on the Committee Konstantin Vorontsov said.

The resolutions call on states to explore outer space in accordance with international law and prevent an arms race in the interest of international peace. The documents also note that the current regime does not prevent the possibility of a war in outer space and urge the states to come up with a consolidated plan to address the issue.

"Our position of principle throughout several decades remains unchanged - ensuring that this goal is achieved as possibly only by developing a multilateral legally binding agreement that would be comprehensive in nature and would be aimed strictly at preventing an arms race in outer space," Vorontsov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the UN First Committee did not adopt a resolution proposed by Russia to prohibit the use of chemical, biological and toxin weapons and bring any violators to justice.

The UN First Committee - one of six United Nations committees - focuses its work on the issue of disarmament. The UN committees typically start their work after the end of the High Level Week in November or December.

