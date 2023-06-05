UN Policy Brief Offers Proposals to Mitigate Risks, Use Opportunities of Space - Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that a UN policy brief on outer space governance, which was released last week, outlines proposals on reducing risks and harnessing the opportunities of space

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023)

"Space assets already play a growing role in navigation, internet provision, and monitoring trends on earth, from energy and climate to biodiversity and a host of other vital functions. Nearly forty percent of SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) targets rely on data from space," Guterres said. "The policy brief provides you with proposals on mitigating the risks and harnessing the opportunities of space in the most inclusive way possible.

"

Guterres noted that while most of the people will never travel to space, and it is difficult to understand why one should care about it amid so much poverty and hunger on earth, dramatic advances in space would have "implications for us all."

Guterres made his remarks in a speech on three policy briefs of the UN's "Our Common Agenda," which are part of a series of 11 being made as part of the preparations for the SDG Summit and the Summit of the Future.