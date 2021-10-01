UN Space Office Chief Confirms Regional Center to Open in Russia by Year End

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The United Nations expects to announce the creation of a new regional center for space science and technology education in Russia by the end of year, Simonetta Di Pippo, UN Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) Director, Simonetta Di Pippo, told Sputnik.

"COPUOS approved the creation of a Regional Center for Space Science and Technology Education affiliated to the United Nations in the Russian Federation, and the UNGA should confirm it by the end of the year, so it's a big achievement," Di Pippo said. "Russia is really quite a big country, and the creation of a regional center for space science and technology education can serve all the Russian speaking countries, so you can understand that it's a huge amount of people who can be trained thanks to them.

"

The facility will be run by the Roscosmos academy, which established a partnership with several universities in Russia, Di Pippo said, adding that the network will be well structured. Both sides went through a rigorous process to prepare for approval of the new center, Di Pippo said. UNOOSA previously partnered with Russia in a number of capacity building workshops, including on matters related to space law and policy, Di Pippo added, and noted that the organization has six regional centers.