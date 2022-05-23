UN Under-Secretary DiCarlo Says World Should Mitigate Risks Posed by Digital Technologies

The risk that digital technologies pose must be mitigated and all actors encouraged to use such technologies responsibly, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The risk that digital technologies pose must be mitigated and all actors encouraged to use such technologies responsibly, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Monday.

"We must fully embrace the opportunities offered by digital technologies to advance peace. But to do this, we must also mitigate the risks that such technologies pose and promote their responsible use by all actors," DiCarlo said in� remarks during a UN Security Council debate on technology and conflict.

DiCarlo noted that the number of state- and non-state-sponsored incidents of malicious use of digital technologies for political or military ends has nearly quadrupled since 2015.

"Of specific concern is activity targeting infrastructure that provides essential public services, such as health and humanitarian agencies," she said.

DiCarlo pointed out that of concern is also the fact that non-state malicious actors are using low-cost digital technologies to pursue their goals.

"Groups such as ISIL and Al-Qaida (both terror groups are banned in Russia) remain active on social media, using platforms and messaging applications to share information and communicate with followers for the purposes of recruitment, planning and fundraising," she said.

In addition, Digital technologies are raising human rights-related concerns such regarding the use of artificial intelligence that may be deployed to target communities or individuals, Di Carlo concluded.