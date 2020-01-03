UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Underscoring Its Dare To Leap Philosophy With Growth Over 600%realme Pakistan Turns 1

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:13 PM

Underscoring its dare to leap philosophy with growth over 600%realme Pakistan turns 1

Realme Pakistan celebrates its first anniversary, the brand arrived in Pakistan last year on January 2, 2019 with realme 2 Pro and realme C1 Launch.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020) The Fastest growing youth’s favorite smartphone brand realme has been successful in carving a niche for itself in Pakistan by being aggressive and agile enough to introduce new phones with the latest specs at affordable price points swiftly.

“We were truly grateful to receive so much support from our fans for the past one year. As a way to say thanks to our fans, we’ve announced exciting giveaways to celebrate our first year anniversary. Through their continuous support and loyalty, realme has achieved a great milestone recently as we were recognized as World’s Fastest Growing Smartphone Brand in 2019 by Counterpoint. Here in realme Pakistan, we will continuously provide the best products and user experience to our fans for a leap-forward experience.” said Harvey He, Marketing Director realme Pakistan.

realme's upward trajectory in Pakistan has been phenomenal since the brand's entry last year, realme has been aggressive in its approach, launching successful budget to mid-range smartphones with an attractive spec sheet and affordable pricing. realme has made a name for itself by selling smartphones with powerful hardware at prices aggressive enough to go up against its competitors.

realme Pakistan was awarded as the Fastest Growing Smartphone Brand of 2019 in Pakistan by a renowned Tech media Phone world.

Pakistani youth’s favored smartphone 3realme has quickly snatched market share from existing players and is fast becoming one of the most sought after brands.

Since its entry into the Pakistani market less than 12 months ago, realme, has already launched 9 products across different price segments from premium flagships to trendy mid-rangers, all designed particularly for the youth. They are also gearing up for the launch of their latest additions in the classic realme series in the coming months. realme is proving it has planned an even steeper growth trajectory than its parent company through a targeted focus on the youth.

Globally realme registered 500%+ Year over Year Growth Rate, 50+ Notable Awards as well as 24,000,000+ Fan base. As per Counterpoint, realme has become the Global TOP 7 Smartphone Brand at Q3, 2019.

And its registered users had reached 10 million within only one year, making itself the most rapidly growing brand. Realme has expanded globally to over 22 markets, such as China, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, Russia, Pakistan and Africa including Egypt.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa World Russia Europe China Egypt Budget Company Price 2019 Market National University Media All From Share Best Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) says 3,916 b ..

9 seconds ago

Details of damages of 2016 earthquake presented in ..

10 seconds ago

Porter shines in Nuggets victory, Clippers and Hea ..

4 minutes ago

Canadian young gun Shapovalov downs Tsitsipas in A ..

12 seconds ago

China urges 'calm and restraint' after US kills Ir ..

14 seconds ago

Iraq's Sadr reactivates anti-US 'Mahdi Army' after ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.