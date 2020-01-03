Underscoring its dare to leap philosophy with growth over 600%realme Pakistan turns 1

Realme Pakistan celebrates its first anniversary, the brand arrived in Pakistan last year on January 2, 2019 with realme 2 Pro and realme C1 Launch.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020) The Fastest growing youth’s favorite smartphone brand realme has been successful in carving a niche for itself in Pakistan by being aggressive and agile enough to introduce new phones with the latest specs at affordable price points swiftly.

“We were truly grateful to receive so much support from our fans for the past one year. As a way to say thanks to our fans, we’ve announced exciting giveaways to celebrate our first year anniversary. Through their continuous support and loyalty, realme has achieved a great milestone recently as we were recognized as World’s Fastest Growing Smartphone Brand in 2019 by Counterpoint. Here in realme Pakistan, we will continuously provide the best products and user experience to our fans for a leap-forward experience.” said Harvey He, Marketing Director realme Pakistan.

realme's upward trajectory in Pakistan has been phenomenal since the brand's entry last year, realme has been aggressive in its approach, launching successful budget to mid-range smartphones with an attractive spec sheet and affordable pricing. realme has made a name for itself by selling smartphones with powerful hardware at prices aggressive enough to go up against its competitors.

realme Pakistan was awarded as the Fastest Growing Smartphone Brand of 2019 in Pakistan by a renowned Tech media Phone world.

Pakistani youth’s favored smartphone 3realme has quickly snatched market share from existing players and is fast becoming one of the most sought after brands.

Since its entry into the Pakistani market less than 12 months ago, realme, has already launched 9 products across different price segments from premium flagships to trendy mid-rangers, all designed particularly for the youth. They are also gearing up for the launch of their latest additions in the classic realme series in the coming months. realme is proving it has planned an even steeper growth trajectory than its parent company through a targeted focus on the youth.

Globally realme registered 500%+ Year over Year Growth Rate, 50+ Notable Awards as well as 24,000,000+ Fan base. As per Counterpoint, realme has become the Global TOP 7 Smartphone Brand at Q3, 2019.

And its registered users had reached 10 million within only one year, making itself the most rapidly growing brand. Realme has expanded globally to over 22 markets, such as China, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, Russia, Pakistan and Africa including Egypt.