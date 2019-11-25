UrduPoint.com
Undocking Of Russia's Progress MS-12 Unaffected By Delayed Launch Of Progress MS-13

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:59 PM

Russia's Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft will undock from the International Space Station on November 29, as scheduled, and will not be affected by the postponement of Progress MS-13's launch to the station, a source in the Russian space industry told Sputnik on Monday

Earlier on Monday, a source at the Baikonur spaceport told Sputnik that the Progress MS-13 launch had been delayed from December 1 to December 6 over technical issues.

Earlier on Monday, a source at the Baikonur spaceport told Sputnik that the Progress MS-13 launch had been delayed from December 1 to December 6 over technical issues.

"Planned undocking of Progress MS-12 from the Pirs module of the ISS will not be delayed," a source said.

Progress MS-13 is set to arrive at the module on December 8 and replace Progress MS-12. Its initial launch was postponed at NASA's request so as to not interrupt the docking of the US Dragon cargo spacecraft.

