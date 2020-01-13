UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unemployed Graduates Earned 230 Million Repees Through E-Rozgaar Freelancing Program

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:03 PM

Unemployed Graduates Earned 230 Million Repees Through E-Rozgaar Freelancing Program

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology & Tourism (YASAT)’s joint project, “e-Rozgaar Program” has so far trained more than 16,000 candidates who have earned rupees 230 million so far by working on internet from home

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2020) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology & Tourism (YASAT)’s joint project, “e-Rozgaar Program” has so far trained more than 16,000 candidates who have earned rupees 230 million so far by working on internet from home. It was informed in a meeting presided by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor today.

Currently32 centres are operational across the province of the Punjab in various universities and educational institutions with duly equipped labs, among these centres four centres are dedicated for females while more than 16,000 candidates have been trained.

The shortlisted candidates are given 3 months of free training in their selected domain i.e. Creative Design, Technical and Content Marketing & Advertising areas from expert trainers at their selected centres.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Sports Punjab From Million

Recent Stories

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Visits Na ..

8 minutes ago

Reason for which Siddiqui left federal cabinet sur ..

12 minutes ago

Aviation Committee Says Completed Decoding Recorde ..

12 minutes ago

Decision on Tariffs for Russian Oil Transit Via Be ..

12 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Gh ..

12 minutes ago

83% of Pakistanis who had food delivered at home i ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.