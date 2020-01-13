Unemployed graduates earned Rs 230 million through e-rozgaar freelancing program

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology & Tourism (YASAT)'s joint project, "e-Rozgaar Program" has so far trained more than 16,000 candidates who have earned rupees 230 million so far by working on internet from home

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Youth Affairs, sports, Archaeology & Tourism (YASAT)'s joint project, "e-Rozgaar Program" has so far trained more than 16,000 candidates who have earned rupees 230 million so far by working on internet from home.It was informed in a meeting presided by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor on Monday.

Currently 32 centres are operational across the province of the Punjab in various universities and educational institutions with duly equipped labs, among these centres four centres are dedicated for females while more than 16,000 candidates have been trained.The shortlisted candidates are given 3 months of free training in their selected domain i.e.

Creative Design, Technical and Content Marketing & Advertising areas from expert trainers at their selected centres.