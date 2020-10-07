UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNESCO-Huawei Partnered To Provide Artificial Intelligence Training For Academic Institutions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:17 PM

UNESCO-Huawei Partnered to Provide Artificial Intelligence Training for academic Institutions

The UNESCO Regional Office for East Africa has partnered with Huawei Technologies (Kenya) Co., LTD to train faculty members from universities and colleges that are in the early stages of career and eager to formulate and integrate AI into their teaching course as part of their courses in countries in the East Africa region

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020) The UNESCO Regional Office for East Africa has partnered with Huawei Technologies (Kenya) Co., LTD to train faculty members from universities and colleges that are in the early stages of career and eager to formulate and integrate AI into their teaching course as part of their courses in countries in the East Africa region. Developing countries in East Africa will be able to reap the rewards of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and overcome the skills shortage that hinders their national innovation systems. Through this initiative, new out-of-the-box education and training techniques that value interdisciplinary skills and creative thinking, in order to produce a technically savvy and innovative workforce, have been developed in countries of ‘East Africa. They will also adopt what they have learned from this training in their curriculum to bring more young workers into new technologies. Similar Program is launched by Huawei for Pakistan in which Many University graduate took benefit out of it.

UNESCO Regional Office for East Africa and Huawei announced their collaboration to improve digital skills and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) at the HUAWEI CONNECT summit in Shanghai, China in 2019 Ann Therese Ndong-Jatta, Director of UNESCO’s Regional Office for East Africa announced the partnership during her speech at the Summit.

She stressed the importance of building digital skills in Africa and the tremendous opportunities offered by technology to improve the quality and accessibility of education: “I commend Huawei’s TECH4ALL initiative for focusing on technology in benefit people and launch this initiative to ensure that no one is left behind, especially those in the most remote areas. UNESCO East Africa is delighted to work with Huawei on this initiative. The current training program is the second in the series with the Huawei ICT Academy program under this cooperation agreement.

This training program is a one-week program with introduction to Python programming; Foundation of deep learning; image and speech recognition programming with human-machine dialogue programming. The morning sessions are devoted to theoretical sessions and those in the afternoon to online experiments. At the end of the training, there was an online certification exam, where successful trainees received Huawei HCIA-AI certification to become certified AI professionals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Shortage Technology Education China Young Shanghai Kenya 2019 From Agreement Huawei

Recent Stories

Grand Mufti of North Macedonia joins World Muslim ..

5 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge will ma ..

6 minutes ago

EXCLUSIVE: Kosovo PM reminisces Kosovan baby in re ..

50 minutes ago

EXCLUSIVE: Kosovo PM says Balkans made many bad he ..

50 minutes ago

Senator Shibli Faraz visits Quaid's mausoleum

53 minutes ago

Russia Slams Turkish Cyprus' Decision to Reopen Ab ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.