UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unfinished Space Shuttle Buran Daubed With Graffiti In Kazakhstan - Source

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:33 PM

Unfinished Space Shuttle Buran Daubed With Graffiti in Kazakhstan - Source

A group of street artists sneaked into an assembly facility at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and painted graffiti on the hull of a half-done Buran (Blizzard) space shuttle, a Baikonur source has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) A group of street artists sneaked into an assembly facility at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and painted graffiti on the hull of a half-done Buran (Blizzard) space shuttle, a Baikonur source has told Sputnik.

The spacecraft is now covered with phrases "Good," "Yura [Gagarin], we have arrived," "Before Man goes to the stars he should learn how to live on Earth," a quote from US sci-fi writer Clifford Simak. There are also four signatures that presumably belong to the artists.

The original Buran was destroyed in a roof collapse at Baikonur in 2002, after making only one space flight back in 1988. There exist a few finished and unfinished replicas in Germany, Russia and Kazakhstan, and Moscow has in the past voiced intent to purchase the Kazakh-owned shuttle.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Russia Germany Man Kazakhstan From

Recent Stories

TII&#039;s Cryptography Research Centre partners w ..

5 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, Saudi Chief of General Staff ..

5 minutes ago

UAE achieves top rankings on global government dev ..

20 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes seasonal flights to Batumi

20 minutes ago

Belarus' Official Says Foreign Special Services Se ..

2 minutes ago

Sapega's Lawyer Got Permission to Meet With Client ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.