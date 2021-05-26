Unfinished Space Shuttle Buran Daubed With Graffiti in Kazakhstan - Source

A group of street artists sneaked into an assembly facility at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and painted graffiti on the hull of a half-done Buran (Blizzard) space shuttle, a Baikonur source has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) A group of street artists sneaked into an assembly facility at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and painted graffiti on the hull of a half-done Buran (Blizzard) space shuttle, a Baikonur source has told Sputnik.

The spacecraft is now covered with phrases "Good," "Yura [Gagarin], we have arrived," "Before Man goes to the stars he should learn how to live on Earth," a quote from US sci-fi writer Clifford Simak. There are also four signatures that presumably belong to the artists.

The original Buran was destroyed in a roof collapse at Baikonur in 2002, after making only one space flight back in 1988. There exist a few finished and unfinished replicas in Germany, Russia and Kazakhstan, and Moscow has in the past voiced intent to purchase the Kazakh-owned shuttle.