UNGA 1st Committee Backs Russia-Sponsored Draft Resolution to Prevent Arms Race in Space

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The United Nations General Assembly First Committee, which deals with disarmament, global challenges and threats to peace, has supported a Russia-sponsored draft resolution calling for urgent actions to permanently prevent the placement of weapons in space, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

A total of 126 countries voted for the document, co-sponsored by Armenia, Cuba, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Nicaragua, Syria, Uzbekistan and Zimbabwe, with nine opposed and 46 abstentions. The draft, titled "No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space," was submitted for consideration to the UN body last month.

The document conveys the UN General Assembly's appeal to all states, primarily those with a large space potential, to take urgent measures in order to permanently prevent the placement of weapons in outer space, as well as to end the use of force or the threat of force in outer space, from space against the earth, and from the earth against objects in space.

Additionally, the draft urges the early conclusion of well-controlled legally binding multilateral agreements in this area.

The exclusion of outer space from the arms race and its use for peaceful purposes should become an immutable norm of state policy and a universally recognized international obligation, the draft resolution added.

The UN General Assembly is expected to make a final decision on the document next month.