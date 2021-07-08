Unidentified Space Debris Passes Close to International Space Station - Roscosmos

UrduPoint.com
Thu 08th July 2021 | 09:57 PM

An unidentified piece of space debris passed close to the International Space Station on Thursday, the Russian state space agency Roscosmos said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) An unidentified piece of space debris passed close to the International Space Station on Thursday, the Russian state space agency Roscosmos said.

"An unidentified space debris object that was to approach the International Space Station on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 13:16 UTC, poses no danger," it tweeted.

The agency estimated the probability of collision at zero, adding the orbit did not need to be adjusted to prevent impact.

American space authority NASA says more than 23,000 pieces of orbital junk, the size of a softball or larger, are being tracked. Millions of smaller pieces of debris orbiting the Earth at speeds of up to 17,500 mph pose an equal threat to both satellites and spacecraft.

More Stories From Technology

