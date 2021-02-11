UrduPoint.com
United Airlines To Procure 200 Electric 'Air Taxis' With Vertical Ascend

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:09 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US carrier United Airlines has announced reaching a deal with air mobility company Archer to procure environmentally-friendly electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft as part of the company's broader effort to invest in emerging technologies.

"Once the aircraft are in operation and have met United's operating and business requirements, United, together with Mesa Airlines, would acquire a fleet of up to 200 of these electric aircraft that would be operated by a partner and are expected to give customers a quick, economical and low-carbon way to get to United's hub airports and commute in dense urban environments within the next five years," the company said in a press release.

One such aircraft is capable of traveling distances of up to 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour, and the future models will be designed to travel even faster and farther, according to the press release.

"Not only are Archer's aircraft capable of saving individuals time on their commute, United estimates that using Archer's eVTOL aircraft could reduce CO2 emissions by 47% per passenger on a trip between Hollywood and Los Angeles International Airport, one of the initial cities where Archer plans to launch its fleet," the press release read.

The airline's total investment in the project, which is described as the "fourth transportation revolution," amounts to $1 billion, according to Archer.

Pending certification by the US Federal Aviation Administration, the companies plan to start production in 2023 and launch consumer flights as early as 2024.

