United States Should Move Quicker in Funding of Radar Capabilities - Army Department

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The United States should move faster on funding radar capabilities, the United States Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command General Glen D. VanHerck said on Thursday.

�But we need to go faster ... Both the Department of Defense and the Canadian Department of National Defense have committed to funding over-the-horizon radar capabilities. And I respectfully urge both governments to ensure this vital and proven capability is fielded as quickly as possible,� VanHerck said.

Likewise, space forces investments and the Navy's commitment to modernize are crucial, he added.

On March 9, Biden released his fiscal year 2024 budget proposal. The proposal projects $6.883 trillion in spending and $5.036 trillion in revenues, resulting in a deficit of $1.846.

Biden's budget comes as the US approaches its debt ceiling, risking a default on the country's financial obligations if Congress does not raise its borrowing limit. Biden's budget seeks to reduce the deficit by nearly $3 trillion in the next decade.

Republican lawmakers have criticized Biden's proposed budget for not cutting government spending as part of its economic strategy.