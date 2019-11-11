University of Karachi ISPA captures Mercury transit

UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 45 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:19 PM

A rare astronomical event, the Mercury transiting the Sun, was witnessed by a large number of students and faculty members at the Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics (ISPA), University of Karachi (KU), on Monday

A rare astronomical event, the Mercury transiting the Sun, was witnessed by a large number of students and faculty members at the Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics (ISPA), University of Karachi (KU), on Monday.

Director Space Science, Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, Pakistan, Ghulam Murtaza and his team along with the Assistant Professor ISPA Syed Tanveer Iqbal were present to witness the transit, with the students, faculty members and other observers including media, said a statement.

The KU ISPA had organized the gathering to observe this astronomical phenomenon, which was predicted to be observed next in the year 2032. The observation programme was conducted at the roof of the ISPA Building. The transit was monitored from the newly installed high resolution 16-inch telescope at ISPA Observatory from 5:34pm till 5:46pm.

Assistant Professor ISPA Syed Tanveer Iqbal informed the audience that the rare event lasted for hardly six minutes due to sunset. He mentioned that people could see it for a longer period if the sunlight had remained in the sky.

"The transit of Mercury remains for 10 to 11 minutes but due to bad lights, it could not be seen for more than six minutes. The transit was observed two degree above the horizon," said Syed Tanveer.

He explained that people in North America might have caught the transit of Mercury easily, if they had clear weather, as it was visible for more than five hours in that region.

Syed Tanveer Iqbal expressed that the KU ISPA had made special arrangements to capture the rare event and invited general public and media to witness one of the unique event of solar system.

Meanwhile, Director Space Science, Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, Pakistan Ghulam Murtaza shared that this rare observation was not possible in the northern part of the country due to their early sunset timings.

He said that the newly installed telescope was ideal to watch the transit and such observations help in understanding solar activities.

He mentioned that Mercury moves around the Sun in 88 days Earth because Mercury was the closet planet in our solar system. He said that such transit could be seen 13 or 14 times in a century.

Ghulam Murtaza added that Suparco also brought their gadgets along with moveable telescope so that general public could witnessed the event by their own eyes whereas the ISPA had attached the main telescope with the big screen so that observers could view the whole transit easily.

Meanwhile, former Director ISPA, KU, Professor Dr Shahid Qureshi, shared that earlier, Mercury transit was observed on May 07, 2003 and was visible from the whole country but on November 08, 2006 it was not seen from Pakistan.

Professor Dr Shahid Qureshi, further said that on May 06, 2016 it waseasily seen from the country and observed for a very brief period of time on November 11, 2019. He added that the transit or passage of a planet across the face of the Sun was a relatively rare occurrence, and as seen from Earth, only transits of Mercury and Venus were possible. The transits of Venus occur in pairs with more than a century separating each pair.

