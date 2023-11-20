Open Menu

Unleash Your Story: Win A Trip To Dubai With Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikTok Challenge

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2023 | 01:38 PM

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikTok Challenge

Infinix today has introduced #CaptureYourOwnStory TikTok Challenge enabling fans to capture and showcase their stories to the world via 2k 50MP front vlog camera of Infinix ZERO 30 4G

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Infinix today has introduced #CaptureYourOwnStory TikTok Challenge enabling fans to capture and showcase their stories to the world via 2k 50MP front vlog camera of Infinix ZERO 30 4G.

Participants stand a chance to win an unforgettable 3-day round trip to Dubai and Infinix ZERO 30 4G, as they vlog their stories, share it on TikTok and challenge their friends to do so. #CaptureYourOwnStory challenge is now live on TikTok for the next two weeks where the vlogging enthusiasts can win big simply by sharing their stories.


Prizes await the most creative storytellers, with the grand prize being a luxurious 3-day, 2-night trip for two to Dubai. The 2nd Prize includes Infinix's cutting-edge ZERO 30 series smartphone, bestowed upon two lucky winners.

The 3rd Prize comprises a mystery box from Infinix along with a discount voucher for the Infinix ZERO 30, to be won by three participants. Moreover, a Lucky Draw every three days will announce five winners, each receiving an exclusive Infinix mystery box.


To join the challenge, participants must follow @infinixpakistan on TikTok, use the provided template to capture their special moments, and share the content with the hashtag #CaptureYourStory while tagging @InfinixOfficial.

CEO of Infinix Pakistan, Simon, expressed, "We introduced the #CaptureYourOwnStory challenge to give everyone a chance to share their stories and express the creativity we all have. Each story matters, and we can't wait to see the unique creativity each contestant brings to the table."
Renowned Pakistani TikTok influencers like Jannat Mirza, Zulqarnain Sikander, Areeka Haq, and Alishba Anjum have embraced the #CaptureYourOwnStory Challenge, urging participants to share their unique stories using the Infinix ZERO 30 4G.
The stage is yours on November 17th, Share your unique story and stay tuned for lucky draw announcements.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Dubai 4G November All From Share

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

15 minutes ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

54 minutes ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

1 hour ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

1 hour ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka's viral moment after world cu ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka's viral moment after world cup final loss

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating ..

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating India by six wickets

16 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

1 day ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

2 days ago

More Stories From Technology