Unmanned Japanese Spacecraft Heads For Destruction After Release From Space Station - NASA

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 11:12 PM

Unmanned Japanese Spacecraft Heads for Destruction After Release From Space Station - NASA

Astronauts in the International Space Station set free the Japanese spacecraft Kounotori on its eighth and final resupply mission, filled with trash and old batteries, as shown on a Friday NASA webcast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Astronauts in the International Space Station set free the Japanese spacecraft Kounotori on its eighth and final resupply mission, filled with trash and old batteries, as shown on a Friday NASA webcast.

"There's a series of burns once it's separated from the robotic arm that will take it away from the international space station," a webcast narrator said. "From there it will be a safe distance away from the international space station to re-enter earth's atmosphere and burn up over the Pacific Ocean Saturday night US time.

"

The cargo craft spent five weeks attached to the orbiting laboratory following a September 24 launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan and the delivery of four tons of supplies, including batteries that were later installed by the first all-woman team pf spacewalking astronauts.

The spacecraft and its cargo of trash and old nickel-hydrogen batteries will disintegrate during re-entry, NASA said. Japan is preparing a replacement cargo ship for launch in 2020, according to the Japanese Space Agency.

