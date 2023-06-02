UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The meeting of the United Nations Security Council on North Korea's failed attempt to put a new military reconnaissance satellite into orbit will be held on Friday, the UNSC programme of work showed.

The meeting will be held at 3:00 p.m. EDT (19:00 GMT), the programme showed.

UNSC President Lana Nusseibeh said Thursday that a UN Security Council meeting had been requested in light of North Korea's recent attempted launch of a military reconnaissance satellite.

On Wednesday, Pyongyang unsuccessfully launched the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket. After the separation of the first stage, the engine of the second stage failed to ignite, causing the rocket to lose thrust and fall into the Yellow Sea, North Korea's space agency said.

Shortly after, the US strongly condemned North Korea's launch attempt. Tokyo and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said the launch was in violation of the UNSC resolutions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, said on Thursday that "no one can deny the DPRK's (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) sovereign right to satellite launch," adding that Pyongyang was certain its new military reconnaissance satellite would "soon start its mission on a space orbit."