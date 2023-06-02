UrduPoint.com

UNSC Meeting On North Korea's Latest Space Launch To Be Held On Friday - Programme

Daniyal Sohail Published June 02, 2023 | 07:00 AM

UNSC Meeting on North Korea's Latest Space Launch to Be Held on Friday - Programme

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The meeting of the United Nations Security Council on North Korea's failed attempt to put a new military reconnaissance satellite into orbit will be held on Friday, the UNSC programme of work showed.

The meeting will be held at 3:00 p.m. EDT (19:00 GMT), the programme showed.

UNSC President Lana Nusseibeh said Thursday that a UN Security Council meeting had been requested in light of North Korea's recent attempted launch of a military reconnaissance satellite.

On Wednesday, Pyongyang unsuccessfully launched the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket. After the separation of the first stage, the engine of the second stage failed to ignite, causing the rocket to lose thrust and fall into the Yellow Sea, North Korea's space agency said.

Shortly after, the US strongly condemned North Korea's launch attempt. Tokyo and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said the launch was in violation of the UNSC resolutions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, said on Thursday that "no one can deny the DPRK's (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) sovereign right to satellite launch," adding that Pyongyang was certain its new military reconnaissance satellite would "soon start its mission on a space orbit."

Related Topics

United Nations Tokyo Pyongyang North Korea Kim Jong P

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Cr ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdulla ..

6 hours ago
 7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: S ..

7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: Sharjah FDI Office

7 hours ago
 UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabiliti ..

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabilities with a revolutionary medica ..

7 hours ago
 Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token stri ..

Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token strike for health risk allowance

7 hours ago
 Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arreste ..

Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arrested

7 hours ago
 Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andree ..

Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andreeva strikes blow for teens

7 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.