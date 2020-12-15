UrduPoint.com
Up To 52% Of Cyberattacks On Russia's Sensitive Targets Originate In US - Senior Lawmaker

Tue 15th December 2020

Up to 52% of Cyberattacks on Russia's Sensitive Targets Originate in US - Senior Lawmaker

Up to 52 percent of all cyberattacks on Russia's sensitive targets are conducted from the United States, Andrey Klimov, the head of the Russian upper house's committee for state sovereignty protection, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Up to 52 percent of all cyberattacks on Russia's sensitive targets are conducted from the United States, Andrey Klimov, the head of the Russian upper house's committee for state sovereignty protection, said on Tuesday.

"According to our estimates, the share of cyberattacks on sensitive targets in Russia that originate in the United States reaches at least 48-52 percent," Klimov said at roundtable talks.

Some experts believe that up to two-thirds of all the cyberattacks could originate in the US, the senior lawmaker noted.

More Stories From Technology

