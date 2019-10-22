MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has labeled Facebook's ban of account networks allegedly originating in Russia as "fake news," referring to the social network's claims that the accounts could be engaged in work threatening the 2020 US elections.

On Monday, Facebook banned multiple accounts for "coordinated inauthentic behavior", saying that the account networks originated in Iran and Russia and could potentially be involved in plans to influence the upcoming US elections.

"There's your 'fake news in social media.' Cheap and snappy [effective]," Zkharova wrote on Facebook late on Monday.

According to its Monday release, Facebook removed 50 Instagram accounts and one account on Facebook that originated in Russia and "focused primarily on the US."

Facebook said on Monday that it was working to make its pages more transparent by showing the confirmed owners of social media accounts, labeling state-controlled media information and making it easier for users to understand political advertisements.