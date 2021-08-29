UPDATE - Falcon 9 Launched in Florida With SpaceX Dragon Cargo Spacecraft - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) SpaceX's Dragon cargo spacecraft launched with the Falcon 9 launch vehicle from the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:14 a.m. (ET) (07:14 GMT) on Sunday, carrying 4,800 Pounds of cargo to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA broadcasted live on Twitter.

"Confirmed: spacecraft separation of the @SpaceX Dragon from the Falcon 9 rocket.

Next stop the @Space_Station," NASA updated 20 minutes after the liftoff.

Later in the day, SpaceX confirmed that the rocket's first stage booster had sucesfully landed on a floating platform in the Atalntic Ocean.

"Falcon 9's first stage booster has landed on A Shortfall of Gravitas - first landing on this droneship!" SpaceX tweeted.

It is assumed that Dragon will dock on the ISS at around 11:00 a.m. (ET) Monday.