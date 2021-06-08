UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Fastly Detects Glitch Triggering Widespread Outage, Says Global Network Going Back Online

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

UPDATE - Fastly Detects Glitch Triggering Widespread Outage, Says Global Network Going Back Online

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Fastly, a US cloud computing services provider, identified the problem in its configuration that led to the disruption of many web services and added that its global network was going back online, Fastly spokesperson said in an email to Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, internet users around the world had problems with access to YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Amazon and Paypal, Downdetector, a popular portal that tracks website outages and crashes, reported.

"We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs [points of presence] globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online," Fastly said.

Many sites that were affected by the outage appeared to be coming back online.

Meanwhile, Spotify audio streaming and media services provider tweeted that the company was "aware of some issues right now and are checking them out."

Related Topics

Internet World Twitter Company YouTube Media

Recent Stories

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Called On Chief ..

1 minute ago

Namibia launches first ever space, science and tec ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's daily COVID-19 cases rise to multi-month ..

9 minutes ago

Thailand ramps up vaccination amid rising COVID-19 ..

9 minutes ago

Philippine manufacturing output recovers in April

9 minutes ago

Cambodia receives new batch of Chinese COVID-19 va ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.