UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Glonass-K Navigation Satellite Launch From Russia's Plesetsk Space Center Delayed - Source

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 06:00 AM

UPDATE - Glonass-K Navigation Satellite Launch From Russia's Plesetsk Space Center Delayed - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The launch of the third new-generation navigation satellite Glonass-K from the Plesetsk space center has been postponed from June to July, a source in Russia's rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

In April, another Sputnik source in the industry said the Glonass-K launch was being moved from May to June.

Prior to that, the blastoff was scheduled for March.

"The launch of the Glonass-K has been postponed from late June to mid-July," the source said.

He said the delay was due to the prolonged production of the satellite.

Russian state space corporation Roscosmos did not comment to Sputnik on the report.

The launch of the Glonass-K is planned to be carried out using the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with the Fregat upper stage.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicle March April May June July From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circu ..

4 hours ago

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

4 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

4 hours ago

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Ift ..

5 hours ago

16,502 from 126 nationalities joining &#039;UAE Vo ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in virtual meeting ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.