MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The launch of the third new-generation navigation satellite Glonass-K from the Plesetsk space center has been postponed from June to July, a source in Russia's rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

In April, another Sputnik source in the industry said the Glonass-K launch was being moved from May to June.

Prior to that, the blastoff was scheduled for March.

"The launch of the Glonass-K has been postponed from late June to mid-July," the source said.

He said the delay was due to the prolonged production of the satellite.

Russian state space corporation Roscosmos did not comment to Sputnik on the report.

The launch of the Glonass-K is planned to be carried out using the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with the Fregat upper stage.