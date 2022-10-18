UPDATE - Google Permanently Suspends Youtube Accounts of Russian Federation Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Google has permanently suspended the accounts of the Russian Federation Council (Senate), which contained about 20,000 videos and over 200,000 subscribers, the council said on Tuesday.

"The Youtube accounts of the Federation Council and the Vmeste-RF (Together-Russia) tv channel were blocked, and all information was deleted without any possibility for recovery," the council said on Telegram.

Google's notification read that the accounts had been blocked "in accordance with the rules regarding export restrictions and the application of sanctions," as cited by the council.

The statement added that the council together with the broadcaster had actively developed domestic platforms to make their content available for users regardless of actions by unfriendly countries.

Commenting on the accounts' suspension, Google told RIA Novosti that the company is complying with all applicable sanctions and trade compliance laws. When the company finds an account violating its terms of service, it may take appropriate action, Google added.

Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which was launched on February 24 after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against attacks by Ukrainian forces.