UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - ISS To Perform Avoidance Maneuver Against Space Debris On Friday - Russia's Rogozin

Daniyal Sohail 8 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 01:30 PM

UPDATE - ISS to Perform Avoidance Maneuver Against Space Debris on Friday - Russia's Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The International Space Station (ISS) will perform a maneuver to avoid debris of US rocket Pegasus on Friday morning, Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's state space agency Roscosmos said.

A fragment of the US carrier rocket Pegasus, launched in 1994, will fly at a 3.3 mile distance from the ISS at about 10:33 GMT. An earlier statement by Roscosmos said there was no need of an ISS avoidance maneuver.

"Preliminarily, an avoidance maneuver of the ISS is planned for 10:58 a.m. Moscow time (07:58 GMT) on December 3 to prevent a dangerous approach with the Pegasus fragment," Rogozin said on Telegram.

The maneuver will be performed by the Russian spaceship Progress MS-18, which will lower the orbital altitude of the ISS by 310 meters (1,017 feet), according to infographics posted by Rogozin.

The orbit adjustment would not affect the December 8 launch of the Soyuz MS-20 rocket that will carry Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and two Japanese space tourists to the ISS, Roscosmos told journalists.

The ISS has been approached by space debris thrice in November. On November 12, a fragment of the Chinese spacecraft Fengyun-1C flew near the ISS, prompting an avoidance maneuver. On November 15, the ISS crew had to shelter in spaceships docked to the station after alerted of a cloud of debris that was produced by the Tselina-D satellite, shot down by Russia during testing of anti-satellite missiles. On November 25, a fragment of Elon Musk's Falcon 9 rocket flew past the station, passing at a distance of more than three miles, causing no interference with the ISS.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Progress Elon Musk November December From

Recent Stories

S.Korea reports 4,944 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 4,944 more COVID-19 cases

18 minutes ago
 New Zealand increases funding for ICU capacity exp ..

New Zealand increases funding for ICU capacity expansion

18 minutes ago
 India records 9,216 new COVID-19 cases

India records 9,216 new COVID-19 cases

19 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Instructs to Analyze Measures Being Tak ..

Lukashenko Instructs to Analyze Measures Being Taken in Response to Western Sanc ..

19 minutes ago
 Brazil vaccinates 90 pct of target population with ..

Brazil vaccinates 90 pct of target population with first dose against COVID-19

19 minutes ago
 Finland to establish state-owned vaccine research ..

Finland to establish state-owned vaccine research company

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.