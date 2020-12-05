UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Japan's Hayabusa2 Probe Drops Capsule With Asteroid Samples Into Atmosphere - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 38 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

UPDATE - Japan's Hayabusa2 Probe Drops Capsule With Asteroid Samples Into Atmosphere - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe has released a capsule containing samples from the ancient Ryugu asteroid into the Earth's atmosphere, which is expected to land in Australia at 17:50 GMT on Saturday, domestic media outlets reported, citing the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Earlier in the day, the agency reported that the capsule would be released at 05:30 GMT.

The capsule includes the world's first sub-surface asteroid specimen, the Kyodo News agency cited Masaki Fujimoto, the deputy director general of JAXA's Institute of Space and Astronautical Science, as saying, adding that the samples will first be taken to an Australian Defense Force facility in Woomera.

"We don't want to miss anything, so as soon as the capsule is back to the headquarter building we can extract the gas sample so the best science can be obtained from the precious sample we are returning from asteroid Ryugu," Fujimoto was quoted by the news outlet as saying.

After the gas sample has been extracted, the sealed capsule will be transported to Japan for examination, the news outlet said. The specimens are expected to reveal clues into the origin of life on earth.

Preparations for the retrieval mission began in late November as a 73-member team from JAXA traveled to Australia ahead of the capsule's return to earth.

The Hayabusa2 probe was launched in 2014 and specimens were taken from the asteroid in 2019

Related Topics

World Australia Woomera Japan November Gas 2019 Media From Best

Recent Stories

Coronavirus claims 44 more lives during last 24 ho ..

2 minutes ago

Realme and Daraz geared up for another Sale Daraz ..

29 minutes ago

A new mosque was built in the township of Akina wi ..

31 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 December 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE leads innovation in $546 bn global smart citie ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.