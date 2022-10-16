UPDATE - Russia Launches Angara Rocket With Military Satellite From Plesetsk - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Russian light-lift rocket Angara-1.2 carrying a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry was launched on Saturday from the Plesetsk spaceport, the ministry told reporters.

"On Saturday 15, at 22:55 Moscow time (19:55 GMT), from the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, the combat crews of the Space Forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces successfully launched the Angara-1.2 light class launch vehicle with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry said.

It specified that all pre-launch operations and the launch of the rocket had been conducted as planned. At around 22:28 Moscow time, the rocket was taken into control by ground units of the Titov Main Test and Space Systems Control Center.

Later, the ministry said that Angara-1.2 had successfully put the Kosmos-2560 military satellite into the designated orbit.

A stable telemetry connection is maintained with the satellite and its on-board systems are functioning normally, according to the Russian defense ministry.