UPDATE - Russia Ready to Share Experience in Digital Technologies With BRICS States - Putin

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russia suggests that other BRICS countries pay closer attention to its digital technologies and is ready to exchange experience in this area, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that Moscow, as a reliable energy exporter, was also ready to boost energy cooperation with its BRICS partners.

"There are good chances for boosting our cooperation in computer science and telecommunications. Russia offers BRICS states to take a closer look at our newest projects. I am talking about the technologies of electronic document management, search systems and antivirus software that responds to the highest advanced security requirements," Putin said at BRICS Business Forum, adding that Moscow was ready to share these technologies with the association's states.

"I would like to remind you that Russia has voiced in an initiative to launch a network of data exchange for small- and medium-sized businesses within BRICS. This would allow business circles of our countries to receive fresh data on goods, services and suppliers and search and find new partners," Putin continued.

"Russia reliably ensures deliveries of energy materials to global markets and makes a significant contribution to supporting global energy security which is vital for economic growth and social development. We are ready to expand cooperation with BRICS states in using environmentally friendly types of fuel," Putin added.

The Russian president also offered the BRICS states to engage in mutually beneficial cooperation in peaceful nuclear technologies.

Putin noted that the BRICS Business Forum helped step up trade and investment and strengthen economic ties between the allies.

"More than 1,000 people attended it. A lot of interesting projects have been discussed and a lot of promising agreements have emerged. What we have to do now is implement them. On our part, we are ready to help entrepreneurs. We all know that the situation in the global economy remains difficult," the president explained.

Putin argued that over recent years, various unfair competition practices, including politically motivated ones, and protectionism have been prevailing in the global economy.

The president noted that in that situation, BRICS countries had to make significant efforts for ensuring the development of their economies and avoiding worsening of the economic situation.

The two-day summit of BRICS states, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, began in Brasilia on Wednesday. Apart from Putin, the summit is attended by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, China's leader Xi Jinping, South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.