UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Soyuz Rocket With Glonass-K Navigation Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail Published October 10, 2022 | 01:00 PM

UPDATE - Soyuz Rocket With Glonass-K Navigation Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with Russian navigation satellite Glonass-K was successfully launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told reporters on Monday.

"On Monday, October 10, at 05:52 Moscow time (02:52 GMT), a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class carrier rocket with the Glonass-K navigation spacecraft was successfully launched from the State Test Cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (Plesetsk Cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk Region," the spokesperson said.

According to the defense ministry, all pre-launch procedures were carried out in regular mode. At around 05:54 Moscow time, the Soyuz rocket with the Glonass-K satellite was taken into control by the ground-based Titov center run by the Russian Space Forces, the Russian defense ministry spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the Fregat upper stage with the Glonass-K satellite successfully separated from the Soyuz-2.1b rocket at 06:01 Moscow time.

The navigation satellite Glonass-K was successfully put into orbit at the appointed time, the ministry said later in the day.

There are currently 26 satellites in Russia's Glonass constellation, with 22 of them operational and one in maintenance. The previous Glonass-K satellite was launched into orbit on July 7. Glonass-K has a 10-year guaranteed service life and versatility. In addition to sending navigation signals, these spacecraft are also capable of transmitting information from the emergency beacons of the International Cospas-Sarsat Programme, a space facility that detects and locates emergency signals of aircraft in remote areas.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia July October All From Satellites

Recent Stories

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana ..

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana Sanaullah rejected

36 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

56 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

1 hour ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.