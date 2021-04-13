UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - US-Russia Space Cooperation Can Be Used As Example For Collaboration On Earth - Antonov

UPDATE - US-Russia Space Cooperation Can Be Used as Example for Collaboration on Earth - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The storied history of US-Russian cooperation in outer space can serve as an example for improving increasingly frayed relations between the two countries, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement.

"Despite all the difficulties in Russian-US relations, cooperation in space research demonstrates how much Russia and the United States can achieve by working together. This experience can certainly be used on Earth," Antonov said in a statement dedicated to the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's inaugural space voyage.

Antonov cited decades of cooperation between Russia and the United States in outer space, including the Soyuz-Apollo joint flight during the height of the Cold War and joint work aboard the International Space Station.

The ambassador was recently recalled to Moscow for consultations after US President Joe Biden said in an interview that Russian President Vladimir Putin was a killer and would "pay a price."

Monday marks the 60th anniversary of Gagarin's space flight - the first in history. On April 12, 1961, Gagarin said what has begun a famous statement  - "Let's Go!" as the Vostok spacecraft lifted off the ground, taking the first person to space. After orbiting the Earth once, the re-entry module landed on the territory of what was then the Soviet Union.

 On April 7, 2011, the UN General Assembly proclaimed April 12 as the International Day of Human Space Flight on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Gagarin's first space flight. The resolution was co-authored by more than 60 UN member states.

