UrduPoint and Ziff Davis announce Mashable Pakistan

UrduPoint, one of Pakistan’s leading digital media publishers, today announced a new partnership with global digital media company Ziff Davis, a division of J2 Global, to launch Mashable Pakistan –adual-language, Urdu and English edition of the award-winning technology and entertainment media brand, in January 2020

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th November, 2019) UrduPoint, one of Pakistan’s leading digital media publishers, today announced a new partnership with global digital media company Ziff Davis, a division of J2 Global, to launch Mashable Pakistan –adual-language, Urdu and English edition of the award-winning technology and entertainment media brand, in January 2020.

Mashable is passionate about the people, products and innovations that shape our connected lives. For over a decade, Mashable has delivered expert coverage of technology, entertainment and culture to an influential global audience of over 70 million unique visitors. Clever and full of personality, Mashable’s blend of honesty, humour and optimism occupies a unique space in the online publishing world.

Mashable Pakistan will create original content specifically produced for audiences in Pakistan’s well as curate and localize the best of Mashable’s delightfully offbeat global content. Mashable Pakistan joins the brand’s growing line-up of international editions, which now includes the UK, Australia, Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, Italy, Benelux and Pakistan.

Ali Chaudhry, founder and CEO of UrduPoint, said: “We’re so excited to bring Mashable to Pakistan. Mashable is a game changer for the Pakistani market, providing premium content to consumers and a global platform for local start-ups and brands, backed by UrduPoint’s deep knowledge of the market and 20 years of digital publishing experience in Pakistan.”

Adam Doree, VP International Partnerships at Ziff Davis, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with UrduPoint for the launch of Mashable Pakistan. Pakistan is a market with many passionate consumers and the timing is right for premium, global media brands like Mashable. UrduPoint has built a successful digital media business from the ground up and understands how to connect audiences with topics and brands they care about.”