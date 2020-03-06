UrduPoint.com
US, 4 Nations Plus Tech Giants Join Forces To Protect Kids From Sexual Predators - Pompeo

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The US, four allies and six global technology giants met in Washington to launch an initiative targeting online sexual abuse of children with 11 voluntary principles, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a speech.

"We committed to developing a set of voluntary principles to ensure online platforms and services have the systems they need to combat online child sexual exploitation," Pompeo said on Thursday. "We are collectively launching the 11 Voluntary Principles.

Pompeo said six tech companies - Facebook, Google, microsoft, Roblox, Snapchat, and Twitter - had signed on to the principles, which include reporting suspected abusers to authorities and identify online grooming of potential victims.

In addition to the US, four close allies helped develop the principles - Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK, Pompeo said.

Pompeo said he was encouraged that all five nations and representatives from the six social media giants met in Washington to announce the initiative while agreeing to encourage participation by other tech companies.

