UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Accuses Russia Of Missile Tests To Justify Plans To Deploy Arms In Space - Moscow

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:29 PM

US Accuses Russia of Missile Tests to Justify Plans to Deploy Arms in Space - Moscow

Washington accuses Russia of conducting missile tests just in order to justify its own plans to deploy weapons in space, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday, commenting on US Space Command chief's claim that Russia tested an anti-satellite missile earlier this week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Washington accuses Russia of conducting missile tests just in order to justify its own plans to deploy weapons in space, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday, commenting on US Space Command chief's claim that Russia tested an anti-satellite missile earlier this week.

"It seems we see a Washington-initiated deliberate campaign of discrediting Russia's space activity and peaceful initiatives for preventing an arms race in space," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, such anti-Russia attacks are nothing but "a US attempt to distract the global community's attention from real threats in space and to justify the steps on deploying weapons in space."

Related Topics

Russia Washington From Race

Recent Stories

Government must put people before big business

1 minute ago

DSC organises five-day Virtual Cycling Challenge

16 minutes ago

U.S. Government Prioritizes Pakistan In Coronaviru ..

24 minutes ago

Doctors face police torture in Punjab after Quetta ..

38 minutes ago

Fourth coronavirus patient dies in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago

Speaker KP assembly condoles the sad demise of exp ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.