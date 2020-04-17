US Accuses Russia of Missile Tests to Justify Plans to Deploy Arms in Space - Moscow

Washington accuses Russia of conducting missile tests just in order to justify its own plans to deploy weapons in space, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday, commenting on US Space Command chief's claim that Russia tested an anti-satellite missile earlier this week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Washington accuses Russia of conducting missile tests just in order to justify its own plans to deploy weapons in space, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday, commenting on US Space Command chief's claim that Russia tested an anti-satellite missile earlier this week.

"It seems we see a Washington-initiated deliberate campaign of discrediting Russia's space activity and peaceful initiatives for preventing an arms race in space," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, such anti-Russia attacks are nothing but "a US attempt to distract the global community's attention from real threats in space and to justify the steps on deploying weapons in space."