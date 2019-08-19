US Adds 46 Affiliates to Huawei Sanctions List, Delays Ban For 90 Days - Commerce Dept.

The United States added 46 affiliates of Chinese telecommunications company Huawei to its sanctions list and confirmed a 90-day delay of its ban on tech giant to buy suppliers from US companies, the Department of Commerce said in a news release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The United States added 46 affiliates of Chinese telecommunications company Huawei to its sanctions list and confirmed a 90-day delay of its ban on tech giant to buy suppliers from US companies, the Department of Commerce said in a news release on Monday.

"Today, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce identified 46 additional Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. affiliates that require inclusion on the Entity List, as part of a routine review of all Entity Listings," the release said.

The Commerce Department did not disclose the names of 46 Huawei affiliates, but it said it has added over 100 persons or organizations with connections to the Chinese company to its sanctions list since May.

The sanctions on the 46 affiliates are effective immediately, the release added.

In addition, the department confirmed that it will extended the temporary general license (TGL), which authorizes Huawei and its non-affiliates to buy supplies from US companies, for an additional 90 days. The temporary exemption was set to expire on August 19.

"As we continue to urge consumers to transition away from Huawei's products, we recognize that more time is necessary to prevent any disruption," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

The United States accuses Huawei of collaboration with the Chinese military and intelligence and use of their equipment for illegal surveillance purposes. Washington has also launched a campaign for other countries to give up using Huawei equipment and infrastructure for the new generation of 5G networks.

In May, the US Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei and about 70 of its affiliates from purchasing US technology and doing business with US companies without relevant authorization by the government.

Huawei has rejected the allegations, adding that the restrictions could affect the company's ability to provide services to clients in more than 170 countries across the globe.

The ban comes in the wake of trade war between the United States and China over the past year. The sides have exchanged several rounds of duties on billions of dollars worth of imports and so far have not fully overcome their differences in multiple trade talks.