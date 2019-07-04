US Air Force Awards $82Mln Contract to Upgrade Polar Satellite System - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The US Air Force has awarded an $82 million contract to upgrade military satellite communications in the Arctic through a recapitalization of a system that serves the North Polar Region, Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Authority to Proceed granted by this contract award includes the development of software for the EPS-R [Enhanced Polar System-Recapitalization] CAPS taking the program from requirements analysis to test and delivery," the release said.

Northrop Grumman explained the $82-million contract will upgrade the Control and Planning Segment (CAPS) - the ground system that receives telemetry and supplies configuration commands, mission planning and cryptographic planning for two existing polar satellites developed under an earlier contract.

The upgrade will also link existing and two future polar satellites into a single software network, according to the release, Northrop Grumman said.

The CAPS is a next-generation satellite communication system that will replace a current Interim Polar system and supplement an existing high-frequency communication system in the North Polar Region above 65 degrees north latitude, Northrop Grumman added.