UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Air Force Awards $82Mln Contract To Upgrade Polar Satellite System - Northrop Grumman

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

US Air Force Awards $82Mln Contract to Upgrade Polar Satellite System - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The US Air Force has awarded an $82 million contract to upgrade military satellite communications in the Arctic through a recapitalization of a system that serves the North Polar Region, Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Authority to Proceed granted by this contract award includes the development of software for the EPS-R [Enhanced Polar System-Recapitalization] CAPS taking the program from requirements analysis to test and delivery," the release said.

Northrop Grumman explained the $82-million contract will upgrade the Control and Planning Segment (CAPS) - the ground system that receives telemetry and supplies configuration commands, mission planning and cryptographic planning for two existing polar satellites developed under an earlier contract.

The upgrade will also link existing and two future polar satellites into a single software network, according to the release, Northrop Grumman said.

The CAPS is a next-generation satellite communication system that will replace a current Interim Polar system and supplement an existing high-frequency communication system in the North Polar Region above 65 degrees north latitude, Northrop Grumman added.

Related Topics

From Million Satellites

Recent Stories

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

54 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

1 hour ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

2 hours ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

2 hours ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

2 hours ago

Executive Council names Abu Dhabi Developmental Ho ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.