US Air Force Begins Deploying Bomb Detection Robots to Hundreds of Disposal Teams

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The Air Force delivered the first of 333 upgraded bomb detection robots, with plans to equip every explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) team with the new, user friendly technology, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"The Man Transportable Robot System Increment II, or MTRS II, is a remotely operated, medium-sized robotic system that enables EOD units to detect, confirm, identify and dispose of unexploded explosive ordnance and other hazards from a safe distance," the release said Thursday.

The MTRS II replaces the decade-old Air Force Medium Sized Robot, or AFMSR, and provides a more intuitive and user-friendly experience, the release said.

"Much like iPhones and laptops, this technology moves at such a rapid speed; the difference in capabilities between the MTRS II and the AFMSR are significant," program equipment manager, Master Sergeant Justin Frewin said in the release. "The MTRS II controller is comparable to an Xbox or PlayStation-style controller - something the younger generation can pick up and immediately use with ease."

The release featured an image of the bomb hunting robot, a miniature six-wheel tracked vehicle with two robotic arms, one with a camera and a longer arm with a claw designed to move a targeted explosive to a safe location for disposal.