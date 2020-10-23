UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Air Force Begins Deploying Bomb Detection Robots To Hundreds Of Disposal Teams

Daniyal Sohail 17 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:40 AM

US Air Force Begins Deploying Bomb Detection Robots to Hundreds of Disposal Teams

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The Air Force delivered the first of 333 upgraded bomb detection robots, with plans to equip every explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) team with the new, user friendly technology, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"The Man Transportable Robot System Increment II, or MTRS II, is a remotely operated, medium-sized robotic system that enables EOD units to detect, confirm, identify and dispose of unexploded explosive ordnance and other hazards from a safe distance," the release said Thursday.

The MTRS II replaces the decade-old Air Force Medium Sized Robot, or AFMSR, and provides a more intuitive and user-friendly experience, the release said.

"Much like iPhones and laptops, this technology moves at such a rapid speed; the difference in capabilities between the MTRS II and the AFMSR are significant," program equipment manager,  Master Sergeant Justin Frewin said in the release. "The MTRS II controller is comparable to an Xbox or PlayStation-style controller - something the younger generation can pick up and immediately use with ease."

The release featured an image of the bomb hunting robot, a miniature six-wheel tracked vehicle with two robotic arms, one with a camera and a longer arm with a claw designed to move a targeted explosive to a safe location for disposal.

Related Topics

Technology Vehicle Robot Man From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Dubai real estate transactions valued at AED4 bn d ..

55 minutes ago

Dubaiâ€™s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

1 hour ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

2 hours ago

UAE calls for efforts to reduce Rohingya refugees& ..

2 hours ago

SheTrades MENA sessions held to empower the role o ..

2 hours ago

Saad Hariri named new Lebanese prime minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.