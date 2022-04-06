UrduPoint.com

US Air Force Chief Sees Ukraine Conflict As 'Wake Up Call' For More Security Investment

Daniyal Sohail Published April 06, 2022 | 02:30 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall during remarks at the Space Symposium said the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has served as a wake up call showing that more investment is required in security.

"It is not at all clear at this time how it's all going to end, it's a wake up call that this sort of thing can happen," Kendall said at the press conference, stressing there needed to be investment in security on Tuesday. "And we need to do it with our partners around the world."

Kendall added that there is going to be a lot of lessons learned from the situation by many different parties.

The US, he added, needs to sort out what it implies for future investments.

The process has just started, Kendall added, and there is a long way to go.

"I hate to say there's any silver lining in this but I think the fact that there's more awareness of the possibility of threats like this and more awareness about what the commercial world can provide to help resist and deter something like that and we'll move forward from there," Kendall said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

