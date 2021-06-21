US Air Force, Federal Aviation Body Agree on Space Safety Commerce Standards - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of the Air Force have concluded a commercial space agreement to protect public safety during commercial space activities carried out by or under the supervision of the US Space Force, the FAA said on Monday.

"The FAA and the Department of the Air Force signed an agreement aimed at eliminating red tape while protecting public safety during commercial space activities at ranges operated by the US Space Force," the statement said.

The agreement recognizes common safety standards for FAA-licensed launch and reentry activities that occur on, originate from, or return to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the statement explained.

"The two ranges each have four FAA-licensed commercial space transportation companies authorized to conduct launch operations. In 2020, the FAA licensed 39 commercial space launches, the most in the agency's history. Of those, 24 occurred at, and were supported by, these two US Space Force ranges," the statement said.

The new agreement also removes duplicative processes and approvals for the US commercial space sector, the statement added.