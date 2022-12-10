US Air Force Offers Giant Contracts to 93 Firms to Boost Multi-Domain Tech - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Ninety-three companies have been awarded an up-to $900 million US Air Force contract to develop new multi-domain systems capabilities and new technologies to accelerate prototype developments in tactical interoperability, the US Defense Department said.

"(The companies) have each been awarded an up-to $900 million ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the development of innovative approaches," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

The goal of the new research and development is to create multi-domain systems capabilities and new technologies and systems, the release said.

This is to be achieved through the funding of "studies, recurrent demonstration and rapid development to enable rapid prototyping and test and capability transition," the release added.

The location of work performance will be determined at the contract direct order level and is expected to be completed a decade from now in December 2032, according to the release.