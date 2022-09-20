UrduPoint.com

US Air Force Puts Northrop Grumman In Digital Battle Management Project - Statement

Daniyal Sohail Published September 20, 2022 | 04:40 AM

US Air Force Puts Northrop Grumman in Digital Battle Management Project - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The US Air Force has chosen Northrop Grumman to participate in its Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium to develop, and deploy advanced data-centric capabilities for itself and the US Space Force, the company announced in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation was selected by the US Department of the Air Force (DAF) to be a member of its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Digital Infrastructure (DI) Consortium. Northrop Grumman is one of the five industry partners named to the consortium to design, develop, and deploy advanced data-centric capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force," the release said on Monday.

Working as part of the consortium, the major defense contractor will apply its technical expertise in systems engineering, data management, secure processing and connectivity to shape how data is utilized within the DAF to make faster decisions in the multi-domain battlespace, the report said.

"The Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium (ABMS DI) will strengthen Joint warfighting to support the Department of Defense's JADC2 concept. The industry team will support the Government in building the technical and business roadmaps to deploy digital infrastructure to the warfighter on accelerated timelines," the release added.

The ABMS Digital Infrastructure Consortium will focus on providing common platform hardware and software for processing and storage through multi-level security, providing capabilities tools for warfighters and developers of battle management applications to access key data more easily across security boundaries and in degraded environments, according to the report.

