US Air Force, Space Command Slashing Bureaucracy To Speed Up Tech Deployment - General

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The US Air Force and the Space Force are slashing old layers of bureaucracy to accelerate the rate they can develop and deploy new technology in space in competition with other nations, Chief of Space Operations Gen. John "Jay" Raymond said on Tuesday.

"We have redesigned our force to collapse layers of command," Raymond told a Chamber of Commerce Space Launch conference. "We [have] pushed authority down to the lowest levels for the experts to make decisions. ...We are working with disruptive innovators."

However, current Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett told the conference that much work still needed to be done to keep up with the pace of technological development.

"We have to find ways to execute faster revision of the acquisition system. We have got to revamp how we do this," Barrett said.

President Donald Trump's previous Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson had started the process by cutting decision-making levels within the Defense Department bureaucracy for new technological systems and weapons from fourteen layers to only four, Barrett added.

