US Air Force Testing New Software Platform to Tap Millions of Networked Devices - Reports

The US Air Force Research Laboratory has taken another step in advancing data tracking technologies by testing a new software platform, which taps the so-called Internet of Things (IoT) any object that can exchange data with other devices over the internet to gather intelligence from hundreds of millions of peripheral devices, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The US Air Force Research Laboratory has taken another step in advancing data tracking technologies by testing a new software platform, which taps the so-called Internet of Things (IoT) any object that can exchange data with other devices over the internet to gather intelligence from hundreds of millions of peripheral devices, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

According to the documents reviewed by the business newspaper, the technology was developed by the Washington D.C.-based SignalFrame company. The program allegedly allows tapping software installed on about five million devices to identify the physical location and identity of over half a billion peripheral devices.

The US air force reportedly awarded a $50,000 grant to SignalFrame and bought its pitch. If proven successful, the military could provide additional funds.

With the SignalFrame's new product, "one device can walk into a bar and see all other devices in that place," the newspaper quoted a source who had heard a pitch at a marketing industry event.

The technology can switch civilian smartphones into listening devices that can detect wireless signals from any other nearby gadgets.

"The capturing and tracking of unique identifiers related to mobile devices, wearables, connected cars basically anything that has a Bluetooth radio in it is one of the most significant emerging privacy issues," Alan Butler, the interim executive director and general counsel of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

According to the newspaper, the SignalFrame tech company refused to provide any comments, while the Air Force Research Laboratory did not respond to requests for comments.